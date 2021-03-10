Company 732 provided health checkups for female officers

Particularly, the unit has 215 female officers, of which 186 are of ethnic minorities.

Medical staff underlined the importance of diagnosing and treating diseases before and after birth.

Also, they shared knowledge about reproductive and sexual health as well as the implementation of family planning.

Tthe medical staff of the two units also provided health checkups and health counseling for female officers.

These activities helped them to apply family planning safely and effectively avoid sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies, as well as to take good care of themselves during pregnancy so as to have healthy babies and ensure their family's happiness.

