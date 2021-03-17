Communist Youth Union’s leader holds dialogue with youngsters, children

At the event, Tuan, who is also President of the Vietnam Youth Federation and Chairman of the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam, briefed participants on policies of the Party and the State related to young people and children, as well as operations of the HCYU in caring for and educating the youth, while listening to their aspirations and proposals.

Tuan underlined the significance of youngsters' trust, mettle and aspirations, which have been shown by the success of many outstanding young people in many areas.

Regarding the operation of the HCYU over the years, he said that the union's movements and programs have been renovated with higher efficiency.

Particularly, amid impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, the union at all levels have applied flexible methods in implementing its movements, with focus on optimising digital platforms, IT, mass media and social networks, he noted.

According to Tuan, in the future, in order to improve the effectiveness of the movements, it is necessary to continue enhancing the capacity of the union's personnel, while renovating operation contents and methods, and promoting the application of digital communications with the centre being the youth.

Meanwhile, it is necessary to design different programs for different groups of youths and children, thus promoting their self-study spirit and creativity amid challenges and opportunities from the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the country's broad and deep international integration.

Responding to a question on the union's support to members and youngsters in accessing capital sources and startup knowledge and skills, Tuan said that in the project to assist the youth in startup in the 2017-2022 period, the union defined five major solutions, including the provision of knowledge and skills to young people in the field.

Currently, there are three major capital sources for youth startups, including those from policy credits, the National Target Programs on Employment, angle and adventurous funds, investors, commercial banks, and from localities through funds for youth startup support, he said.

So far, 28 localities nationwide have formed trusted capital funds to assist youngsters in launching startups, he noted, stressing that the union will work to improve access to the capital sources and strengthen connectivity among startups.

In order to reinforce trust among youngsters and inspire them in national construction and development, Tuan held that the union should promote youngsters' role in parallel with helping them enhance their capacity.

He also advised youngsters to be clearly aware of their responsibility and position in their families and society.

