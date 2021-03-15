Commemorative ceremonies for Gac Ma naval martyrs held nationwide

A delegation of HCMC's officials led by Ms. To Thi Bich Chau, member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee and chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee-HCMC chapter offered incenses and flowers in tribute to Gac Ma martyrs at the Monument for the fleet of heroic vessels carrying weapons for the southern battlefield in wartime in the head office of the Brigade 125 under Naval Region 2 in HCMC's District 2.

Another memorial service was organized in Da Nang City's Son Tra District on the same day by the Liaison Committee for soldiers of Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands (1984-1988), and the Navy Engineering Regiment No 83.

War veteran Tran Duc Loi of the Regiment No 83 said that the commemorative ceremony is an annual event remembering martyrs whose bodies were laid down in the sea forever and paying tribute to fallen soldiers' families. The Gac ma glorious battle will contribute to the education of the younger generation and give them a deep knowledge of national history and the noble sacrifices of martyrs to protect maritime sovereignty of the country.

On the same day, 50 war veterans and relatives of Gac Ma martyrs from Quang Tri, Quang Binh, Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces gathered in an incense offering ceremony at a martyr cemetery in Quang Phuc Ward in Quang Binh Province's Ba Don Town.

They paid tribute to 151 martyrs in the cemetery and the 64 martyrs including heroic martyr Tran Van Phuong whose grave was built in his hometown of Ba Don Town.

On March 14, 1988, 64 soldiers bravely sacrificed their lives in a naval battle against Chinese invasion on Gac Ma Island to protect the fatherland as well as affirmed Vietnam's sovereignty over its seas and islands.

The commemorative ceremony for Gac Ma naval martyrs is held in Da Nang City. Replicas of the ship HQ 604 which was sunk and damaged in the battle are named after 64 martyrs. Colonel Hoang Duy Lap offers incenses to his comrades. Relatives of martyrs join the commemorative ceremony in Da Nang City. Wife of martyr Tran Van Phong at the memorial service Relatives of martyrs Ms. Le Thi Lan, mother of martyr Nguyen Huu Loc Releasing a flower wreath in commemoration of the martyrs Grave of martyr Tran Van Phuong in Ba Don Town, Quang Binh Province War veteran participate in an incense offering ceremony in Quang Binh Province. An incense offering ceremony is held at a martyr cemetery in Quang Phuc Ward in Quang Binh Province's Ba Don Town.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh