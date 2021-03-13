– CMG Vietnam Company Ltd – A new garment fty in Vietnam with an eye on the Asian start ups

CMG Vietnam Company Ltd has been set up by an experienced garment entrepreneur from Hong Kong to make HCM City the production base to target the Southeast Asian market.

Both its production and management teams have great experience of the US and EU markets, but believe Asia will achieve strong economic growth in the near future, and hope to could work with more customers from Southeast Asia.

The company believes Asians knows Asians better and that, since it is much closer to the market, can respond to the market more efficiently.

As a small company it understands the needs of small customers in the retail market, and as a start-up it knows it needs to start with small production volumes and tie up with partners who understand new business models like online selling etc.

It does not know all the new trends and requirements, but is ready to listen and always willing to try.

If customers apprise their needs, it is keen to respond honestly what it can offer.

It welcomes new starter ups, and hopes to grow together with its customers. Achieving success together is indeed its goal.

The factory combines a skilful local production team with the business strategies of the management team based on a Global Vision.

CMG Vietnam marries traditional knowledge of garment production with modern technologies to achieve flexibility in production and quality comparable to famous brands. It can work in the traditional way, making a paper pattern base on customer designer's sketch and then making garment samples, but is also equipped with 3-D computer software for such work, with the software able to generate a 3-D image based on the requirements of the customer and producing results within hours rather than days.

It also has modern production line control – the computerized hanging system to enable monitoring of production on a daily basis to plan and control production more precisely and efficiently and deliver orders to customers ON TIME.

The global watchword now is sustainability, and so the CMGVN management has established a wide range of material suppliers who can supply sustainable materials like organic cotton and recycled polyester, which are valued by the younger generations. It is more than welcome for young companies and young designers who plan to launch products based on the concept of sustainability, and the company can provide the support in all aspects from sourcing materials to making garments.