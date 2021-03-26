Citizen protection prioritised in Vietnam’s external policy: Spokesperson

She made the statement at a regular press conference of the Foreign Ministry on March 25 in reply to reporters’ questions concerning measures to protect overseas Vietnamese in the context of discrimination against Asians in the US and some other countries.
According to the spokesperson, the Vietnamese Government and related ministries and sectors have regularly requested other nations' governments and competent agencies to ensure the safety of and create conditions for overseas Vietnamese to live, work, and study so that they could make practical contributions to socio-economic development in the host country and to the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and countries worldwide.
Regarding reports on Indonesia's recent detainment of two Vietnamese fishing vessels and their crewmembers from the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Hang said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have received information on the case from competent agencies.
