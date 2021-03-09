China willing to strengthen ties with ASEAN: Chinese FM

At the event, held via video link on the margins of the Fourth Session of the 13th National People’s Congress, Wang stated China and ASEAN countries need to remove distractions and press ahead with consultations for a code of conduct (COC) in the East Sea (South China Sea), and work toward the early conclusion of a set of regional rules that are more substantive and effective, consistent with international law and serve the needs of all parties.

He added the sides should continue the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the waters (DOC) in order to build consensus, enhance mutual trust, advance cooperation, and maintain overall stability in the sea.

The official also said China will scale up support to the bloc's pandemic response, noting that it is now providing COVID-19 vaccines for ASEAN countries and helping Indonesia to become a hub of vaccine production in Southeast Asia.

Concerning the Myanmar issue, Wang underscored on the basis of respect for Myanmar’s sovereignty and the will of its people, China stands ready to play a constructive role in easing the tension in the country.

Source: VNA