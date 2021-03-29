Central region eyes on a million green roof-top solar houses

A roof-top solar power project is put into operation in Đà Nẵng city. The central region has been developing renewable energy in boosting ‘green growth’ in 2025-30. Photo courtesy SolarBK

CENTRAL REGION — Local solar power manufacturer SolarBK group plans to develop a million green roof-top systems on properties in the central region and central highlands regions.

The project will be carried out in Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ngãi, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hòa.

Director of SolarBK's central region branch, Bùi Huy Hiệu said the region has potential for renewable energy development using sun, sea (tide) and wind power.

He added that although the region has seen is an attraction for tourism and 'green and clean' high-tech industries, it has yet lured renewable energy investors.

Hiệu said Đà Nẵng is seen as one of the most important markets in expanding renewable energy projects in central region as SolarBK alone has developed 188 roof-top solar projects with total 3.5MWp (megawatt peak) – nearly 10 per cent of total capacity of the central region (40MWp).

He said some key projects in the city already have solar power including Vincom Đà Nẵng trading centre, a member of VinGroup, Đà Nẵng Technology and Science University, Marina Complex and CocoBay with total 433.79KWp.

According to the Central Power Corporation, SolarBK and other renewable energy developers have built more than 1,000 roof-top solar power projects, of which 52 per cent are on residential buildings, supplying 1.7 million KWh to the city's grid each year.

It said more new projects with a total capacity of 5,000 KWp are planned in the city in the future.

At least US$304,000 had been paid for local solar roof-top systems following solar power contracts between power corporations and households.

Statistics from the department showed that Đà Nẵng has great renewable energy potential, with 2,000 hours of sunlight per year and an estimated 1,140 MW (Megawatts) of solar power.

Đà Nẵng, in co-operation with the European Union, launched solar energy projects at two hospitals, two schools and six households and built a database of solar power capacity in the city as well as a policy framework for clean energy development.

SolarBK said it had completed solar and wind-power projects in 33 islands and islets and 15 DK1 platforms (off-shore steel rigs for providing maritime services and research) with total capacity 155MWh per month, supplying power 24 hours.

Wind turbines at an island of Trường Sa Archipelagos of Việt Nam. Solar and wind power projects supply clean power for islanders 24 hours per day. Photo courtesy SolarBK

It has built off-grid solar power projects in Thổ Chu Islands, off Kiên Giang, Sơn Chà Islet off Thừa Thiên-Huế, An Bình Islet of Quảng Ngãi Province, and two systems for the centres of children with disabilities in Quảng Ngãi and ethnic school in Đắk Lắk.

SolarBK said it has installed solar power system to provide free charging for mobile phone, wireless and advertisement for commuters and tourists at public bus stops and sun powered public lighting systems at two public parks, and two cruises serving for river tour at night.

Đà Nẵng has planned to develop 'green and clean' energy from biogas, ocean, tide, wind and solar power in building it as the first 'green and smart' city in Việt Nam by 2025. — VNS