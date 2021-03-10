Central city to debut night beach zone

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng will pilot the Mỹ An Night Beach project in the coastal living quarter of Mỹ An of Ngũ Hành Sơn District from April.
Head of the city's Sơn Trà peninsula and tourism beach management board Nguyễn Đức Vũ said the night beach zone would be bounded by four main streets – Võ Nguyên Giáp, Hoàng Kế Viêm, Châu Thị Vĩnh Tế and Ngô Thì Sĩ – and cover the Sao Biển beach zone and two night outdoor beachfront bars at Holiday Beach Hotel and Danabeach.
Vũ said the zone would host community cultural exchanges, music performances, cuisine, shopping, folk games, a kid’s zone and a night beach area.
Visitors could enjoy swimming and beach activities at night under the light system for the first time when visiting the city in summer vacations.
Earlier, the city designed An Thượng quarter in the district to cater to late night shopping and entertainment in five streets for pedestrians – An Thượng 1, An Thượng 2, An Thượng 3, An Thượng 4 and Trần Bạch Đằng.
According to the city's tourism department, the Mỹ An Night Beach will be linked with An Thượng quarter in a busy tourism scene – which is home to 141 travel agencies, 64 hotels, guesthouses and homestays, 43 restaurants and 12 shopping centres.
In the high season (between April and September), the zone could host 1,400 tourists a day.
Đà Nẵng – a tourism hub in central Việt Nam – has opened night markets and shopping space on the east side of the Rồng (Dragon) Bridge, the Helio Centre, night food centre in Huỳnh Thúc Kháng Street, and a downtown shopping centre on Lê Duẩn Street
However, the city has not yet developed a night entertainment service for tourists. — VNS
