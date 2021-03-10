Central city to debut night beach zone

A beach area in Mỹ An quarter is designed as a night beach entertainment zone in Đà Nẵng. The city will pilot the zone for one year before expanding to the other areas. VNS Photo Công Thành

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng will pilot the Mỹ An Night Beach project in the coastal living quarter of Mỹ An of Ngũ Hành Sơn District from April.

Head of the city's Sơn Trà peninsula and tourism beach management board Nguyễn Đức Vũ said the night beach zone would be bounded by four main streets – Võ Nguyên Giáp, Hoàng Kế Viêm, Châu Thị Vĩnh Tế and Ngô Thì Sĩ – and cover the Sao Biển beach zone and two night outdoor beachfront bars at Holiday Beach Hotel and Danabeach.

Vũ said the zone would host community cultural exchanges, music performances, cuisine, shopping, folk games, a kid’s zone and a night beach area.

A night cuisine and shopping area in Hải Châu District in Đà Nẵng. The city plans to develop more night entertainment serving long stay visitors. VNS Photo Công Thành

Visitors could enjoy swimming and beach activities at night under the light system for the first time when visiting the city in summer vacations.

Earlier, the city designed An Thượng quarter in the district to cater to late night shopping and entertainment in five streets for pedestrians – An Thượng 1, An Thượng 2, An Thượng 3, An Thượng 4 and Trần Bạch Đằng.

Dancers perform at a carnival in Đà Nẵng City. International night entertainment has yet developed in the city. Photo Nga Sơn

According to the city's tourism department, the Mỹ An Night Beach will be linked with An Thượng quarter in a busy tourism scene – which is home to 141 travel agencies, 64 hotels, guesthouses and homestays, 43 restaurants and 12 shopping centres.

In the high season (between April and September), the zone could host 1,400 tourists a day.

Night view in Đà Nẵng. The city will host night entertainment spaces on the Hàn River banks and beach, offering more entertainment activities at night. Photo Lê Lâm

Đà Nẵng – a tourism hub in central Việt Nam – has opened night markets and shopping space on the east side of the Rồng (Dragon) Bridge, the Helio Centre, night food centre in Huỳnh Thúc Kháng Street, and a downtown shopping centre on Lê Duẩn Street

However, the city has not yet developed a night entertainment service for tourists. — VNS