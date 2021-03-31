Cambodia sees slowing COVID-19 infection rate

Data of the country's Ministry of Health showed that 36 of the new cases were Cambodians and the remaining were Chinese nationals, with 29 of them being in Phnom Penh.

On the same day, Cambodia recorded one additional death of COVID-19. The patient was a 39-year-old man residing in Chamkarmon district of Phnom Penh.

With these numbers, Cambodia has registered a total of 2,273 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,172 have been given the all-clear and 11 died.

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the same day that the Southeast Asian nation has set a goal of providing one million shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to its citizens per month.

The Cambodian PM said doctors will be dispatched by the central authorities to assist in the vaccine roll-out carried out in different areas of the country in order to speed up the inoculation drive.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has re-imposed stricter quarantine measures in the Metro Manila, the country's major economic hub, and four nearby provinces since March 29, amid the rise of new cases. The measures would affect more than 24 million people.

Philippine officials warned the week-long restrictions could be extended if the number of infections does not fall.

More contagious variants of the coronavirus have been blamed for the record spike that has taken the country’s caseload to more than 730,000.

