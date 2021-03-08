Bustle at Ho Thi Ky flower market, increased online orders on Int’l Women Day

Ho Thi Ky flower street in HCMC's District 10 became hustle and bustle and the number of online flower orders increased significantly on the day. Roses and flowers for the special day are in high demand.

This year, the price of fresh flowers market is higher than the previous year.

From the afternoon of March 6, many trucks carrying roses flocked to flower stores on Ho Thi Ky Flower Street, throng of flower lovers were busy at shopping, making the street more crowded than usual. This year, stores have a variety of flowers with different types to satisfy customers' tastes such as Da Lat roses, hydrangeas, flowers imported abroad such as Ecuadorian roses, Dutch marbles, wax flowers, Persian buttercups, …

Especially, Diem Chi flower store has peony chrysanthemum imported from Malaysia – a new type of flower chosen by many customers. Besides, Ecuardo roses and Dutch marbles are also popular.

Manager of Diem Chi Flower Store Truong Thi My Hue said that this year, the store has a new type of flower called peony chrysanthemum, which is the best-seller in the store and is out of stock on March 5. However, she added that the price of Ecuardo rose this year is higher than last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic and flowers had been sold out in Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year) before. Presently, the not many flowers in full bloom are left, so the price is slightly higher than usual.

The price of peony chrysanthemum imported from Malaysia is currently ranging from VND45,000 to 50,000 a flower while Da Lat peony daisy is VND 30,000 a flower, Ecuardo rose is VND 380,000 a bunch of 10 flowers and a bunch of 50 Da Lat red rose costs VND 200,000.

Elsewhere in the city, employees of the Love Flower Store in District 3 were busy with soaring orders; flowers are at a high demand; therefore, flower store florists work hard to promptly deliver fresh bunches of flowers to customers. Da Lat rose, sunflower, lisianthus, different kinds of daisy, carnation have been popularly selected in these days.

In addition to fresh flowers, city dwellers opted for jewelry as presents to their beloved women. The number of customers increased by 30 percent than usual days.