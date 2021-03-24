Border youths join mass mobilization work

They disseminated information on preventing and combating social evils, violence at school, and drowning prevention. They also organized folk games and provided free haircuts for students in the area. Meanwhile, they also mobilized local people to not drink alcohol while driving and informed them of the upcoming National Assembly and People's Council elections.

On this occasion, the Ea H'leo Border Post under the Dak Lak provincial Border Guard Command worked with Hoang Viet Secondary and High Schools (Buon Ma Thuot city), and Ia Lop commune's Youth Union committee, to present 100 gifts, worth VND 50 million in total, to needy households and students in the commune.

In addition, the border troops, together with the youths, harvested more than two hectares of crops for some families in extremely needy circumstances in the area.

Translated by Khanh Ngan