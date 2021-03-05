Border Guard Command checks COVID-19 prevention and control

According to the provincial Border Guard Command, the unit has coordinated with military, security, and health forces to maintain 24 checkpoints and conducted patrols at the border gates and along trails and shortcuts.
Also, border guard units in the province worked with local authorities to promote information dissemination about COVID-19 prevention and control.
At the working session, Colonel Cuong acknowledged the achievements and efforts of the provincial border guard troops in fulfilling their assigned missions and making recommendations for leaders to devise effective measures against COVID-19.
He also urged them to continue working with relevant forces to accomplish dual tasks; to encourage local people in border areas to strictly execute the policies and laws of the Party and State, as well as take care of troops.
Source: bienphong.com.vn
Translated by Song Anh
