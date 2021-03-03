Border Guard Academy responds to the tree-planting festival

Major General Nguyen Anh Tuan, Political Chief of the Border Guard Command; Major General Trinh Hoang Hiep, Director of the Border Guard Academy; Senior Colonel Nguyen Thai Sinh, Political Commissar of the academy; and other high-ranking officers attended the event.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Senior Colonel Sinh said that the academy has set a goal to plant 10,000 green trees in 2021.

The program is a meaningful activity in response to the tree-planting festival across the country and the government’s program of planting one billion trees, as well as to build a green, clean, and attractive school.

In addition, General Sinh also asked the academy to promote information dissemination among its teachers and cadets about the importance of tree-planting and encourage them to plant more trees to beautify their barracks.

Addressing the ceremony, General Tuan said that over the past years, under the direction of the Border Guard Command, the Politics Department of the command instructed its agencies and units to work with the VietinBank branches across the countries to launch the tree-planting festival on the first days of the lunar new year.

So far, the agencies and units have planted more than 90,000 trees.

Also, General Tuan acknowledged and hailed the efforts of the academy’s leadership and troops in fulfilling their assigned tasks in response to the tree-planting festival and the government’s program of planting one billion trees.

He added that the Political Department of the Border Guard Command and other departments will support VND 100 million for the academy in buying seedlings and tools to plant trees and care for newly-planted trees.

After the launching ceremony, over 300 officers, instructors , and cadets of the academy planted more than 300 new trees in the school.

Source: bienphong.com.vn

Translated by Quynh Oanh