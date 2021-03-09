Book on VN-Russia relationship launched in Moscow

The book compiled by Vietnamese ambassador to Russia Ngô Đức Mạnh was launched last weekend in Moscow. VNA/VNS Photo Trần Hiếu

HÀ NỘI — A book on the 70 years of Việt Nam-Russia relations was launched in Moscow recently.

The book consists of five parts including 700 images and documents classified into diplomatic events and co-operation activities between the two countries in politics, economy, defence-security, culture, education, science, and people-to-people diplomacy.

The book was compiled by Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngô Đức Mạnh to promote relations between the two countries.

"In my new position, I have favourable conditions to turn my wish into reality. I have collected, systematised and compiled the book,” said the ambassador at the book launching ceremony last weekend in Moscow.

Attending the ceremony were representatives of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federation Council, State Duma, administrations of Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and other localities, as well as local scholars, people and Vietnamese expatriates.

Speaking at the event, ambassador Mạnh said the book is a gift of gratitude for leaders, people, and readers of the two countries, which, he said, shared a traditional friendship of closeness, trust, mutual understanding and support during the wartime and in the current national construction cause.

The 624-page book gives an overview of the Việt Nam-Russia ties and introduces Vietnamese President Hồ Chí Minh's activities in Russia, who set the foundation for bilateral relations.

In the book's introduction, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affair Phạm Bình Minh wrote today’s Việt Nam-Russia relations have inherited from the Việt Nam-Soviet Union relationship with the precious assets of sincere affection, and mutual support and assistance, forging a strong and loyal friendship between the two nations.

Russia was the first country that Việt Nam established a strategic partnership in 2001 and a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2012.

Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko stated the friendship, formed when Việt Nam was fighting to safeguard its independence years ago, has been fortified over the past years and become a common asset of both nations. — VNS