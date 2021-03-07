Book on 70-year Vietnam-Russia relations debuts

Attending the ceremony were representatives of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federation Council, State Duma, administrations of Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and other localities, as well as local scholars, people and Vietnamese expatriates.
Speaking at the event, Manh said the book is a gift of gratitude for leaders, people, and readers of the two countries, which, he said, shared a traditional friendship of closeness, trust, mutual understanding and support during the war time and in the current national construction cause.
Consisting of five parts, the book gives an overview of the Vietnam-Russia ties and introduces late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh’s activities in Russia, who set the foundation for the bilateral relations.
It features more than 700 images and documents classified into diplomatic events and cooperation activities in politics, economy, defence-security, culture, education, science, and people-to-people diplomacy.
In the book’s introduction, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affair Pham Binh Minh wrote today’s Vietnam-Russia relations have inherited from the Vietnam-Soviet Union relationship with the precious assets of sincere affection, and mutual support and assistance, forging a strong and loyal friendship between the two nations. Russia was the first country that Vietnam established a strategic partnership in 2001 and a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2012.
Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council V. Matviyenko stated the friendship, formed when Vietnam was fighting to safeguard its independence years ago, have been fortified over the past years and become a common asset of both nations.
Source: VNA
- UK Gov't Launches Picture Contest to Celebrate 70 Years of British-Israeli Diplomatic Relations
- Press teleconference talks Vietnam-China relations
- 'Is she drinking unicorn blood?!' Social media goes wild over 70-year-old Vera Wang's 'ageless' looks as the designer shows off her amazing body in a sports bra for 'unreal' at-home photoshoot
- Rebecca Judd revisits her parenting book two years after its release when she made headlines with THAT photo of her outrageously enlarged breasts
- RTD drills deep on funding for a Denver-to-Longmont train, aims to cut years off a 2050 debut
- Remembering F1's first world championship race 70 years on
- Expansion of Vietnam - Netherlands relations
- Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 15
- Miniature milestone as Russian claims new record for world's tiniest book
- Russia’s Trump, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Wants to Build a Wall, Ban Muslims, and Nuke the White House
- Brothers-in-Arms: Vietnam Ramps Up Its Defense Potential With Russian Help
- Vietnam to host Ironman 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship for first time
Book on 70-year Vietnam-Russia relations debuts have 393 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 7, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.