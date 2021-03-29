Bomb in Nghe An removed safely

Workers of a stone quarrying company in Quynh Luu district found the bomb, which has a diameter of 41cm and a length of 1.2m, on March 23 when they were working in the area.
After being alerted by the workers, the district military command coordinated with a sapper unit from the provincial military command to isolate the area.
The bomb was then defused and moved to a safe area for detonation.
Vietnam spent a total of 12.6 trillion VND (545 million USD) on bomb and mine detection and clearance during the 2010-2020 period, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemicals revealed at its conference in Hanoi in January 2021.
Of the total spending, 1.4 trillion VND came from the national action programme for the settlement of post-war bomb and mine consequences for 2010-2025, 9 trillion VND from development investment projects, and 2.2 trillion VND from non-refundable aid.
The country conducted bomb and mine detection and clearance on more than 500,000 ha during the period, in which Defence Ministry units oversaw 400,000 ha and international organisations 80,000 ha.
