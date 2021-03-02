‘Black app’ market highly active in Vietnam

Having fewer than 10,000 members, the Vietnamese community of game makers on Facebook is staying busy, selling and buying mobile apps of all kinds. The black app market is highly active with gambling apps The news that a young woman had huge revenue of VND330 billion in 2020 and a man had the revenue of VND260 billion in Cau Giay district, Hanoi, from writing apps for Play Store and Apple Store has surprised the public. But app developers can indeed earn a very high income. The Vietnamese app market has many organizations and individuals earning big money quietly. There are fewer than 10,000 members in the society of gamemakers on Facebook. One can easily find offers to sell and buy source codes for gambling apps. Since this is a black market, there are high risks when sellers promote wine and sell vinegar. “Of 10 source code sellers, nine are swindlers. The remaining seller really sells code, but it is full of crashes and bugs,” said Huu Hung, a member of the society. Besides gambling apps, source codes of mobile games are offered for sale among groups of this kind. These can be source codes of long lasting games with large… Read full this story

