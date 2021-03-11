Binh Duong prepares best possible conditions for Japanese investors

Binh Duong is committed to creating the best conditions possible for investors, particularly those from Japan, said Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Hoang Thao at an online conference held on Monday to promote Japanese investment in the southern province.

Addressing more than 180 Japanese firms at the event, the official invited them to visit Binh Duong to see the situation in the province with the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled.

According to Thao, despite COVID-19, local gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew 6.91 per cent in 2020. This year, as of February 15, Binh Duong has attracted US$301 million worth of foreign investment, up 63 per cent year-on-year.

To date, the province has lured nearly 4,000 FDI projects worth $35.8 billion, ranking third in the country, after only HCM City and Ha Noi. Japanese investors have 323 projects valued at $5.7 billion, the highest among 66 nations and territories investing in Binh Duong.

The official stated local authorities will work unceasingly to improve Binh Duong's business climate and support the development of businesses operating here by completing its socio-economic infrastructure.

The province is seeking investment in ports on the Sai Gon, Dong Nai, and Thi Tinh rivers and implementing solutions to ease traffic congestion on a number of key roads.

Japanese investors took note of Binh Duong’s complete infrastructure and said they want to make investment and lease workshops while paying attention to the local electricity supply for production and housing projects for workers.

Local officials informed the potential investors that the local investment and industrial development corporation Becamex is preparing more than 200,000m2 of land to serve investors' demand. Binh Duong has also developed complexes of industrial parks and residential and services areas to facilitate experts and workers. — VNS