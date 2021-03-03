Big C renamed to GO! and Tops Market in Vietnam

Several Big C supermarkets have been renamed to Tops Market in Vietnam

Since March 1, three Big C supermarkets in Ho Chi Minh City (Big C An Phu, Big C Thao Dien, and Big C Au Co) were officially rebranded to Tops Market. Meanwhile, four Big C supermarkets in Hanoi (Big C The Garden, Big C Hadong, Big C Nguyen Xien, and Big C Le Trong Tan) will be renamed in the third quarter of this year.

Central Retail is also upgrading the shopping experience at its Tops Market chain

From December 2020 to January 2021, five Big C hypermarkets located in shopping malls have been rebranded to GO in Nha Trang, Di An, Can Tho, Halong, and Vinh Phuc.

Central Retail also switched to the GO! hypermarket brand to drive growth in Vietnam

In addition to the rebranding, Central Retail will also develop new GO! hypermarkets in My Tho, Ben Tre, Tra Vinh, Buon Ma Thuot, and Quang Ngai. The retailer has upgraded its retail space to bring a new and modern retail experience to customers.

Central Group is letting go of the Big C brand for its retail business in Vietnam

In 2016, Central Group became the new owner of Groupe Casino’s Big C Vietnam chain after forking out $1.14 billion. This was one of the mergers and acquisitions mega-deals shaping Vietnam’s retail space at the time.

Intentions to change the name of the outlets were first made known in 2017 but it has not been until now, five years after the takeover that the change is implemented.