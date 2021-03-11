The country's Minister of Finance AHM Mustafa Kamal said the approval came during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, which was held virtually on March 10 under his chair.
Accordingly, the meeting gave approval to a proposal in principle to import 50,000 tons of white rice from the Southern Food Corporation (VINAFOOD) in Vietnam.
It also approved to procure 150,000 tonnes each of non-basmati boiled rice from the Punjab State of India, to meet emergency purposes, and from the Sakonnakhon National Farmers Council in Thailand.
Speaking with reporters, Kamal said the government was trying to procure rice from different sources so that no problems arise in the future.
The minister added that Bangladesh ambassadors in Vietnam, India, and Thailand would negotiate with the related companies and organisations to fix the price of the rice to be imported.
Source: VNA
- India Congratulates Sheikh Hasina as She Wins 3rd Term As Bangladesh's PM
- Vietnam’s new cyber law curbs dissent and business
- Vietnam’s new cyber law curbs dissents and business
- Vietnam Rolls Out Cybersecurity Law Censoring ‘Toxic, Confusing’ Content Online
- Thai cabinet approves tourism stimulus measures to spur economy
- Prominent Belfast citizens are proposed for City Hall statues
- Romania increases its reliance on Russian gas as imports from Gazprom hit 6-year high
- Government approves £42m Humber flood defence scheme
- Poland breaks ranks to propose five-year time limit for Brexit backstop
- New laws to be approved to prepare for UK's exit
- Democratic Party of Moldova continues to put its people in important positions
- China customs gives green light for US rice imports
Bangladesh approves proposal to import rice from Vietnam have 251 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 11, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.