Bamboo Airways gets approval to operate direct flights to UK from May

— VNA/VNS Photo Ngọc Hà

HÀ NỘI — Bamboo Airways has received slots at Heathrow Airport in London to fly six times a week from Hà Nội and HCM City starting in May from the Airports Council of the UK, a representative of the carrier has announced.

The carrier said the approval would allow Bamboo Airways to deploy direct flights to London as early as May when the Government and market conditions allow.

When possible, Bamboo Airways plans to run six flights a week to and from Heathrow, including three flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from Heathrow to Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City and three trips to Noi Bai airport in Ha Noi on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, according to the representative.

The wide-body aircraft Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will be used on the route.

Through one of the busiest airports in the world, Bamboo Airway's international flight network will be increased, helping the carrier better meet the travel demand of international passengers.

It will also promote Vietnamese tourism in the European market and bolster trade and investment between Việt Nam and the UK.

The carrier previously planned direct routes to London (the UK) and Frankfurt (Germany) in the first quarter of this year, moves which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it has successfully conducted a direct flight from London to Ha Noi to bring Vietnamese citizens home.

Trịnh Văn Quyết, chairman of Bamboo Airways, recently expressed his hope that the Government would re-open international commercial air routes in a cautious manner from the late second quarter or early third quarter, as the pandemic is under control nationwide.

He predicted vaccinations across the globe would create a breakthrough in the aviation sector at year's end and Bamboo Airways would expand its fleet to 40 from 29 in the year. — VNS