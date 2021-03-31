Wide-body aircraft Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will be used on the route.
Through one of the busiest airports in the world, Bamboo Airway's international flight network will be increased, helping the carrier better meet travel demand of international passengers.
It is also to promote Vietnamese tourism's brand to the European market, bolster trade activities as well as investment between Vietnam and the U.K.
The carrier previously planned direct routes to London (the U.K.) and Frankfurt (Germany) in the first quarter this year, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, it successfully conducted a Hanoi-London direct flight to bring Vietnamese citizens home.
Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of Bamboo Airways, recently expressed his hope that the Government will re-open international commercial air routes in a cautious manner from late second quarter or early third quarter, as the pandemic is kept under control nationwide.
He predicted that vaccinations across the globe will create a breakthrough in the aviation sector at year's end and Bamboo Airways will expand its fleet to 40 from 29 in the year.
Source: VNA
- LOT launches direct flights to Seoul
- Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull launching direct flights
- Russia's Omsk region to launch direct flights to Azerbaijan
- Riyadh-Baku regular direct flights to start in October
- Bamboo Airways to list on stock market next year
- Cyprus Airways to launch Paphos Athens flights
- Madrid residents campaign for direct flight to Newcastle
- Direct flight links China's Xi'an, Tashkent
- Direct flight to link Mongolia's Ulan Bator, China's Tianjin
- Direct flight links Xi'an, Maldives
- Direct Flights to Asia Explored
- Inside Qantas's new A380 fleet – which will now offer state-of-the-art SPA TREATMENTS during flights for first class passengers
Bamboo Airways allowed to launch direct flights to U.K. from May have 267 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 31, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.