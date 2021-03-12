Back to old times at Xưa Coffee

Xưa (Old) Coffee in HCM City is decorated with hundreds of antiques. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY – At Xưa (Old) Coffee, visitors can find hundreds of antiques, most of which are in working order.

The coffee house located at Lý Chính Thắng Street in HCM City's District 3 boasts an attractive collection of antiques.

Nguyễn Quốc Dũng, the owner, said that just like his father, he collects antiques, especially those that still work.

His favourite item is a mini sewing machine produced between 1940 and 1960. It is capable of adding fine details on small pieces of fabric.

The shop also displays fans, lamps, clocks and record players. All operate on a separate 110 voltage current.

One of the special items is the stereo system, including a manual vinyl player from the 1930s and a 1950s AKAI reel-to-reel audio tape recorder.

The cafe can serve 80 to 100 customers. Its menu features coffee, fruit tea, juice, and smoothies, all priced at VND30,000-60,000 (US$1.3-2.6). Opening hours are from 6:30 am to 6 pm daily. – VNS