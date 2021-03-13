Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu to develop 3 more industrial zones

An industrial zone in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu with a number of foreign-owned factories. — — Photo baochinhphu.vn

VŨNG TÀU – Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu province is planning to develop three new industrial zones measuring 2,793ha in 2021-25.

Phú Mỹ will be 650ha, Đất Đỏ will be 1,000ha and Xuyên Mộc will be 1,143ha.

The Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Management Board of Industrial Zones said they were being developed since there was much demand from foreign investors for leasing industrial land.

Chairman of the province People's Committee, Nguyễn Văn Thọ, said the new industrial parks should strictly follow environmental regulations.

The three will take the number of IZs in the province to 17 with 9,000ha.

Investors from 28 countries have invested in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, with Japan being the leader followed by South Korea and Singapore. — VNS