Austrian commerce official impressed by Vietnam’s development

Addressing a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2) in Vienna on September 19, Brunner said trade between Austria and Vietnam remains stable despite the pandemic since the beginning of this year, adding that once the pandemic is under control, the two countries’ businesses will have a chance to explore each other’s markets and seek opportunities with the taking effect of the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the coming launch of the WKO Office in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Le Dung highlighted Vietnam’s economic achievements and rising stature over the past years. In the first eight months of this year, trade between Vietnam and Austria reached USD 2.2 billion and Austria became the fifth largest trade partner of Vietnam in Europe.

On the occasion, he also thanked the Austrian Government for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the country.

About multilateral diplomacy, Dung said Vietnam has fulfilled its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, ASEAN Chair 2020, and Chair of the ASEAN Vienna Committee with the task of coordinating activities of member states at multilateral forums. Cooperation between Vietnam and international organisations in Vienna has become increasingly closer.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam worked closely with and received support from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to adopt nuclear technology in the development of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, which partly helped the country effectively curb the pandemic with over 1,000 infection cases since its outbreak and mitigate community transmissions, he said.

Source: VNA