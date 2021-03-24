ASEAN defense senior officials meet virtually

Haji Adi Ihram Bin Dato Paduka Haji Mahmud, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defense of Brunei and Head of Brunei's ADSOM WG, presided over the meeting. The meeting saw the presence of Heads of ADSOM WG of ASEAN member states and representatives from the ASEAN Secretariat.
The Vietnamese delegation was led by Colonel Pham Manh Thang, Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Relations under the Ministry of National Defense.
During the meeting, ASEAN defense senior officials discussed draft concept documents and other documents to be introduced at the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting, draft joint statements of ADMM-15 and the eighth ADMM Plus.
They also agreed on preparations for the upcoming ASEAN Defense Senior Officials' Meeting (ADSOM), ADSOM Plus, ADMM-15, and the seventh ADMM+.
They looked into such proposals from ASEAN's partners as the organization of informal ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus 1 and ASEAN – Russia Naval Exercise.
Also at the online event, delegates were updated on inter-sectoral and inter-pillar issues, including the Standard Operating Procedure for Multinational Coordination Center, ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) meetings, and related conferences and activities in the framework of the ADMM this year.
Translated by Mai Huong
