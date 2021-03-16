Argentina Football Association leader to visit Vietnam

Claudio Tapia told the diplomat that he loves Vietnam and its people and that the two countries' football federations can cooperate effectively in the fields of player and referee training & exchanges, as well as player transfers on loan so that Argentinian players can come and perform in Vietnam.

The AFA President said he will invite officials of the Vietnam Football Federation to visit Argentina to make a finding tour and sign a cooperation agreement oon football training and development with their Argentinian counterparts.

Claudio Tapia introduced the ambassador to the AFA's Football Technology Institute (FTI) which was recently put into operation to improve football training at schools and clubs.

FTI director Guillermo Tofoni, who also attended the meeting, said he wants to introduced the model to Vietnamese schools.