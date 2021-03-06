Áo Dài Week 2021 opens

A special exhibition of two collections of áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) by renowned designers will open at the Áo Dài Museum in Long Thuận Garden, District 9, on Monday. It is part of the city’s cultural activities to celebrate Áo Dài Week 2021 launched by Việt Nam Women Union. (Photo courtesy of the organiser)

HCM CITY — A series of cultural activities celebrating Áo Dài Week 2021 will be organised this weekend in HCM City to celebrate International Women’s Day (March 8).

A special exhibition of two collections of áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) by renowned designers will open at the Áo Dài Museum in Long Thuận Garden in District 9 on Sunday.

It includes áo dài owned by outstanding women working in politics, culture and arts, such as Dr Trjnh Thị Hoà, former director of the HCM City History Museum, and veteran soldier Đặng Hồng Nhựt, who have encouraged young women to study and develop their careers as well as live more independently.

The musuem displays áo dài owned by Nguyễn Thị Định, the first woman major general to serve in the Việt Nam People’s Army, former vice State president Nguyễn Thị Bình, and HCM City’s well-known c ả i lương ( reformed opera) artists, including Kim Cương and Bạch Tuyết.

The Việt Nam Women Union, organiser of Áo Dài Week 2021, encourages women to wear áo dài during March to show the charm and elegant beauty of the clothes. Photo courtesy of the organiser

A photo exhibition featuring Vietnamese women in áo dài will also be organised. Vietnamese culture and lifestyles are also captured through the lenses of artists.

The two exhibitions will open at 206/19/30 Long Thuận Street and will close at the end of the month.

The museum’s owner, fashion designer Sĩ Hoàng, said Áo Dài Week 2021 promotes traditional cultural identity and the image of Vietnamese women.

Hoàng spent 12 years to establish the museum thanks to his love for the traditional attire. “The long robes have aesthetic, historic and cultural value,” he said.

A series of cultural activities will be organised nationwide on Sunday (March 7) to celebrate Áo Dài Week 2021 (Photo courtesy of the organiser)

The Việt Nam Women’s Union, organiser of Áo Dài Week 2021, encourages women to wear áo dài during March to show the charm and elegant beauty of the dress.

In Hà Nội, the union and Museum of Vietnamese Women have worked together to open a photo exhibition of 358 images featuring Vietnamese women, their place and contributions to the country.

Highlighted works portray women and their heroic activities in the anti-French and American wars. The photos were captured by veteran artist Đinh Quang Thành, who worked for the Vietnam News Agency. — VNS