Announcement of 13th Party Central Committee’s second plenum

The second plenary session of the 13th Party Central Committee took place on March 8 and 9 in Hanoi, during which the committee discussed and made decision on several items, including the working agenda for the entire term of the 13th Party Central Committee, the introduction of candidates for high-ranking positions in State agencies and other important issues.

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the conference and delivered the opening and closing remarks.

The drafting and approval of the working agenda for the entire term of the 13th Party Central Committee have great importance as it outlines the orientations, content and steps for directing the implementation of the 13th Congress's Resolution.

In this spirit, Party Central Committee members took time to study, debate and reach agreement on selecting the most important and necessary issues for the working agenda, thus ensuring the close and harmonious combination of tasks with socio-economic development as the central task, Party building as the key task, cultural development as the spiritual foundation, and ensuring defence-security as the regular and very important task, towards the successful implementation of the resolution with general goals and six key missions.

Regarding the introduction of candidates for high-ranking positions in State agencies, the Party Central Committee engaged in democratic discussion and thorough consideration and reach high consensus on the nomination of candidates for the positions of State President, Prime Minister and Chair of the National Assembly.

The committee also contributed opinions on the nomination of candidates for a number of leaders of State agencies to be submitted to the National Assembly for electing or approving in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

The Party Central Committee appealed to the entire Party, people and army to enhance unity to build on important achievements of 2020 and the 12th tenure of the Party and make efforts to overcome all difficulties and challenges to fulfill socio-economic development tasks for 2021, while preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic as well as making urgent preparations for the success of the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils in the 2021-2026 tenure.