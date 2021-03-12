AnEco gets trademark in the US

A production line of compostable products at an AnEco plant. The company’s successful registration of the trademark in the US would be the first important step for major projects of AnEco in the market. — Photo courtesy of the company

HÀ NỘI — AnEco has successfully registered its trademark in the US, opening up a great opportunity for An Phát Holdings' compostable product line to enter this market.

The AnEco trademark registration was approved by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This means the AnEco trademark will be protected for 10 years and can continue to be renewed in the aftermath.

The successful registration of the trademark in the US allows AnEco to be protected by US law from all infringements of other organisations and individuals and paves the way for business co-operation, bringing AnEco compostable product line to the US consumers.

Earlier, An Phát Holdings set up a representative office and established subsidiary An Phát International in the US to prepare steps to enter this demanding market.

Being the strategic product line of An Phát Holdings, AnEco was born in 2015 to change consumer behaviours on the use of plastic products, offering practical alternatives to disposable plastic products, contributing to reducing plastic waste for a greener planet.

Along with quality research and development and diversification of its product portfolio, AnEco aims to achieve all the highest international certifications for its biodegradable product line.

AnEco products have gained many rigorous certifications for compostable capability and safety in contact with food such as BPI Compostable (US), DIN CERTO (Germany), OK Compost HOME, OK Compost INDUSTRIAL and Seedling logo by TUV Austria (Austria), Food Contact by SGS.

AnEco's export market has been expanded to nearly 20 countries, including fastidious markets such as the US, Germany, Italy, Australia. — VNS