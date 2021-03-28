Airports operator ACV tasked with Dien Bien Airport upgrade

The project will expand the airport terminal's capacity to half a million passengers a year and enable it receive narrow-bodied aircraft like the Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and equivalents.
The expansion project will be implemented in 34 months. The total investment of VND1.55 trillion required for the airport expansion project will be funded by ACV, which manages 22 airports across the country.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to take responsibility for project appraisal, issuing investment guidelines and supervising and evaluating investment activities.
According to a 2030 detailed plan mapped out by the Ministry of Transport, the Dien Bien Airport will have a capacity of 2 million passengers and 10,000 tons of cargo per year.
The Dien Bien Airport in Dien Bien Province, 500 kilometers to the west of Hanoi, was originally a military airport built in 1954. It began commercial operations in 1994. It has one 1,830-meter runway that can handle the short-haul ATR72 and smaller aircraft. Its current capacity is 0.3 million passengers per year.
- Airport operator profits down sharply
- All employees at five major airports test negative for SARS-CoV-2
- 21 Vietnam airports to test all employees for Covid-19
- Experts question need for new regional airports
- All employees of Saigon airport, four other airdromes test negative for COVID-19
- ACV sees 80-percent slump in pre-tax profit due to COVID-19
- Employees of 21 airports to undergo Covid-19 tests
- MoT establish taskforce to support Long Thanh International Airport
- CAAV proposes construction, expansion of six airports
- Deputy Transport Minister: safety, operations of airports still ensured
- Change your own bed sheets and meals dropped by your door: Best Western chief reveals grim Covid protocols faced by travellers forced to quarantine in airport hotels for up to £1,500
- Logistics system upgrade to help boost quality growth
Airports operator ACV tasked with Dien Bien Airport upgrade have 283 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at March 28, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.