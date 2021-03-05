The houses are for poor and near-poor households and those from ethnic minority groups in Dak Rong, Huong Hoa, Cam Lo, Gio Linh, and Vinh Linh districts, which were all hit by flooding and landslides last year. They are scheduled for completion by May 24.
Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Quang Tri People’s Committee Ha Sy Dong asked local authorities and beneficiaries to coordinate closely to ensure that the houses are completed on time with high quality.
The province will continue to mobilize resources for the construction of public works serving local people, he went on, especially those in mountainous and ethnic minority areas and those prone to natural disasters.
The historic flooding last October in Quang Tri killed 53 people and left two missing, while destroying more than 2,000 houses and inundating 110,000 others. Total losses were estimated at over 4.25 trillion VND (183 million USD).
Source: VNA
- Disaster-hit Fukushima silk maker’s ‘fairy feather’ threads helping to revitalize traditional industry
- Building Resilience in a Two-Degree Warmer World
- Rental housing boom hits the Corridor
- Thornton Academy looking to build field house, renovate Linnell Gymnasium
- BizTalk: Former HUD Secretary Cisneros advocates for affordable housing
- The Places in the U.S. Where Disaster Strikes Again and Again
- NIDM Centre to help Southern States build infrastructure to tackle multiple disaster chall
- Harvey’s havoc can’t stop rebuilding in housing-starved Houston
- Fresh from Hurricane Harvey’s flooding, Houston starts to build anew — in the flood plain
- Walkden house fire: Two men and woman jailed for 98 years over petrol bombing that killed four children
- Australian, UN to help Sri Lanka prepare to face natural disasters
- Australian, UN to help Sri Lanka prepare to face natural disasters ::. Latest Sri Lanka News
ADB helps build resilient houses for disaster-hit families in Quang Tri have 275 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.