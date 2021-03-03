Activities promoting ethnic culture held in Hanoi

These activities attract the participation of 100 people from 14 ethnic minority groups, including Nung, Tay, Dao, H’Mong, Muong, Thai, Kho Mu, Ta Oi, Ba Na, and Xo Dang.

The highlight of the month-long program is an artistic program with performances displaying youths’ and ethnic minority people’s love for national seas and islands.

During the program, audiences will have an opportunity to experience the Thai ethnic minority people’s cultural practices and listen to their stories about the beauty of the Northwest region in the bauhinia variegate blooming season.

On weekends, audiences are entertained with artistic performances praising the spring, the beauty of landscapes and culture of the Central Highlands. They also have a chance to perform ethnic minority people’s folk dances and play their folk games.

Translated by Chung Anh