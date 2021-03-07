Activities nationwide celebrate 70 years of patriotic emulation appeal

* A meeting, held by authorities of Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), saw the presence of former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, Permanent Deputy-Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan.

In response to the appeal, over the past years, local authorities, armed forces and people have made efforts in emulation work to gain considerable achievements in the struggle for national liberation and during the national construction and development cause. A number of the city’s emulation models has been replicated in other localities nationwide.

At the event, Permanent Deputy-PM Truong Hoa Binh handed over the “Emulation” Flag of the Government to 12 groups while the city granted certificates of merit to other 278 groups and individuals with outstanding task performance records in the 2015-2018 period.

* Addressing a ceremony in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, Vice-State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh hailed locals for their efforts in responding to patriotic emulation.

In the coming times, she asked the province to further develop the socio-economy, pay due attention to supporting local ethnic minority groups and needy people in rural and mountainous areas, reduce poverty in an inclusive and sustainable manner, enhance environmental protection, maintain defense-security and social order and multiply good examples in villages and residential quarters.

* The provinces of Long An and Ha Tinh have also held similar meetings to celebrate the 70th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s call for patriotic emulation.

* On June 9, the Ministry of Education and Training, in association with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and HCMC-based Nguyen Tat Thanh University, held the final round of the contest “Youths learn and follow President Ho Chi Minh’s thought and moral example”.

Launched on March 23, the contest targeted two groups of high school and college students. After the rounds of multiple-choice questions and writing, the organization panel selected the top 30 contestants in each group for the final.

* The Museum of Military Region 1 is running an exhibition displaying over 200 photos and items to highlight the importance of the appeal in the country’s contemporary history as well as achievements of the region’s armed forces and people in response to the appeal.

