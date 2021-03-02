Action Month for Drug Prevention and Control

PANO – A meeting in response to the 2016 Action Month for Drugs Prevention and Control was jointly held in the evening of June 16 th in Hanoi by the National Committee on AIDS, Drugs, Prostitution Prevention and Control, Ministries of Public Security; Education and Training; and Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Addressing the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh directed relevant organizations to step up action programs, public education and information dissemination on drugs prevention.
|The meeting
Accordingly, the Ministry of Education and Training was asked to check and update knowledge of drugs prevention, which had been popularized at schools from primary to tertiary levels. Besides, the ministry should improve the knowledge through extra activities and citizenship education course for students in the beginning of academic years.
The Ministry of Public Security was requested to direct its forces to strongly fight drug-related crimes while the Ministry of Information and Communications should tighten control over the internet, especially ill-intention websites while the culture, sports and tourism sector should keep an eye on businesses operating in sensitive sectors.
The Deputy Prime Minister also asked press organizations to open column and build contents on impacts of drugs, especially methamphetamine, as well as on life skills.
Translated by Mai Huong
- Meeting marks anti-drug action month
- Localities respond to national action month for HIV/AIDS prevention
- To launch the National Action Month for HIV/AIDS prevention in 2012
- Drug prevention and fight action month in Quang Ninh province
- Deputy PM urges the youth to take practical actions against drugs
- Action month of drug prevention and control launched
- Performing activities for “Action Month for Drug Prevention”
- Bản in : Meetings respond to anti-drug action month
- National month of action for HIV/AIDS control launched
- Vietnam has work to do in HIV prevention and treatment
- Nine-month-old baby may have been cured of HIV, US scientists say
- More support needed for drug addicts to reintegrate into community
Action Month for Drug Prevention and Control have 309 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.