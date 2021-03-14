14th NA’s last session significant to transition in State agencies: top legislator

She said the meeting, also the last sitting of the 14th legislature, takes place at a time when the country is making efforts to realise the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress and prepare for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People's Councils for 2021-2026.

Over the past nearly five years, the legislature has worked together with the President, the Government, and relevant agencies and organisations to complete assigned tasks, Ngan said.

Thanks to the joint efforts, major, significant achievements have been recorded, thus enhancing the country's position and prestige, and consolidating the public's trust in the Party and the State, she said.

According to the top legislator, during the meeting, the deputies will review the operation of the 14th NA, and look at working reports of the President, the Government, the NA Standing Committee, the Council for Ethnic Affairs and committees of the legislature, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuracy and the State Audit of Vietnam during 2016-2021.

Based on the reports, the NA will consider and vote on a resolution assessing the performance of agencies in the State apparatus in the tenure.

The NA will also consider and decide the dismissal, election and approval of the appointment of senior positions in the State apparatus in order to quickly meet requirements in the implementation of the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress, and to complete personnel work for the National Election Council to continue directing election work.

The legislators are scheduled to vote on the revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control, and decide the number of full-time deputies of the Hanoi People's Council for the 2021-2026 term.

They will listen to a report summing up opinions and petitions that voters and people nationwide send to the 11th meeting, and another on the supervision of the settlement of voters' petitions sent to the 10th session.

The National Election Council will also report on its work since its inception to March 2021.

Several Government's reports, including one supplementing the assessment of the implementation of the 2020 socio-economic development plan, will also be tabled for discussion.

The NA Chairwoman is scheduled to deliver a draft report reviewing the performance of the 14th legislature on March 24.

The same day, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong will present a working report of the President for 2016-2021, and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will deliver a working report of the Government for the tenure.

