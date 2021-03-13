13th Party Central Committee convenes second plenum, deliberates nominations for high-ranking positions

The view of the second plenum of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee held on Monday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The second plenary conference of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee opened in Hà Nội on Monday.

During the two-day sitting, the Party Central Committee will discuss the working agenda of the entire tenure, the nomination of candidates for high-ranking positions like the State President, Prime Minister, and National Assembly Chair – as proposed by the Politburo, and several other important issues.

In his opening remarks, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng said the session takes place when the country is celebrating the success of the 13th National Party Congress held on January 26-February 2 this year, implementing socio-economic development tasks while combating the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels in the 2021-26 term, which is slated for May.

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng delivered the opening remarks of the second plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa

After the 13th National Party Congress, the Politburo has directed the completion and announcement of the congress's documents, while preparing to issue the Politburo's Directive on studying, disseminating and carrying out the congress's Resolution. The Politburo has also been preparing for the building of working regulations and other important issues.

The Politburo has approved working programmes of the Politburo and the Secretariat in 2021, assigned tasks for Politburo and Secretariat members, rearranged personnel of several centrally-run agencies and conducted preparations for the introduction of candidates to run for seats in the 15th NA.

The Politburo would ask for the Party Central Committee's opinions before it officially introduce candidates for other posts for the legislature to consider, elect or approve, Trọng stated.

Party chief Trọng stressed that personnel issues need to follow the guidelines adopted by the 13th National Party Congress, to ensure “a unified, comprehensive, and harmonious” leadership of the Party over all sectors and regions, creating a “collective strength”.

The delegates are asked to deliberate the assignments so the arrangement is as optimal as possible based on the criteria for high-ranking officials, the candidates’ ability, strengths, their fields of study, experience and development projections, taking into account “the short-term demands with preparations for the next tenures, and the need to maintain both aspects of continuity and innovation.”

He noted that personnel affairs must be conducted in line with Party's regulations, the Party Central Committee's working statutes, and the principle of the Party's leadership in personnel work and management of officials of the political system, as well as legal regulations on State agencies' organisation and operations. — VNS