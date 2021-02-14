Youngsters optimistic about Vietnam’s outlook over next 15 years

Hanoi (VNA) – Some 72 percent of 1,200 Vietnamese youngsters and adolescents said they believe that in the next 15 years things will get better than they were before 2019, while 37 percent said they plan to run their own business, according to a report released recently by the British Council.
According to the Next Generation Vietnam report, the majority of youngsters are confident that Vietnam is working hard to improve the living conditions of all its citizens.
They expressed optimism about education and employment opportunities in the future, while hoping for more practical training programmes, Hoang Van Anh, Director for Education and Society at the British Council Vietnam told a dialogue on the enhancement of the role and engagement of youngsters regarding development issues recently held in Hanoi.
37 percent of young Vietnamese want to run their own business
Anh said the project is the first comprehensive survey by the British Council on the attitudes of youngsters towards matters directly relating to them. The report aims to help youngsters in countries that are experiencing important socio-economic changes to raise their voice.
The report showed that an entrepreneurial spirit thrives in Vietnam. Nearly four in ten (37 percent) respondents to the survey behind the report plan to eventually start their own business, regardless of their socio-economic background. During interviews and focus group discussions (FGDs), respondents lauded entrepreneurship as offering an authority and freedom unmatched by working for others.
At the same time, Vietnam opening up to the world has led to dramatic societal changes felt by the new generation. Their lives are intensely digitised, interwoven with internet access and social media, the latter of which plays a crucial role in defining identity for around one-third of respondents. With more information and global exchange, social values are shifting. Evidence from discussion groups showed that young Vietnamese take great pride in improved gender equality in the country and feel excited that society is becoming increasingly modernised and open-minded. Four in ten (39 percent) respondents rank gender equality among their top five priority issues.
He cited the experience of other countries in underlining the need for Vietnam to enhance the role and involvement of youngsters in developing issues and equipping them with modern skills such as self-study, English, computer skills, and group working.
It is necessary to encourage and create favourable conditions for young people to make more contributions to the building of e-government, such as supervising activities relating to youth and providing regular feedback, he added.
Limited connections
Nguyen Thien Tu, Director of the Centre for Vietnam Youth Talent, Science and Technology (CYTAST) under the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s Central Committee, said that in order to promote the role of youth, the committee has organised movements to create the environment for them to show their talent, including IT contests, startup competitions, and awards.
According to Tu, CYTAST is keeping data on 5,000 young Vietnamese talent. Connection activities, however, remain a weakness of the centre due to a number of issues, including the poor engagement of enterprises and organisations.
Measures to discover, support, promote, and use talent have shown modest efficiency and stability, he said.
Topics discussed at the dialogue were practical, he said, and included suggestions on assisting and optimising young Vietnamese talent as well as policies to encourage their involvement in social issues .
Activities within the framework of the dialogue on the Next Generation Vietnam report from the British Council and the Science-Technology Development Programme of the Global Vietnamese Young Scholars Association will take place in the two first months of 2021, with the engagement of prestigious speakers, representatives from universities and schools in Hanoi, and a large number of youngsters./.
- Secondary school celebrates after achieving first 'good' Ofsted rating in 15 years
- Manchester United snap up 15-year-old Coventry starlet Charlie McCann
- Zinedine Zidane’s 15-year-old son Theo scores screamer for Real Madrid youth team
- Binman admits to supplying 15-year-old schoolgirl with drugs that killed her
- Female teacher, 23, used her council chief executive mum’s £750,000 home for sex romps with 15-year-old pupil
- "You're a paedo": Friends spot 15-year-old schoolgirl with wine bottle in her hand kissing man, 56
- Elderly couple who locked five kids in a basement torture dungeon for more than 15 years jailed
- Cold case cops offer £20k reward for information on 41-year old mystery of murdered 15-year-old Enrico Sidoli
- Leeds Rhinos captain Danny McGuire announces his 15-year spell at the club will finish at the end of the season
- 'He's stabbed me. I'm dying': Tragic final words of teacher after being stabbed in classroom by 15-year-old pupil
- Hearts kid Andy Irving scores in Vitesse Arnhem draw as 15-year-old Connor Smith stars
- 15-year-old quizzed over sex attack
- Come Dine With Me winner put on register after admitting sex with her friend’s 15-year-old son
- Mum’s 15-year-old daughter plans to trick or treat on Halloween – but is slammed for being ‘too old’ by other parents
- Come Dine With Me winner admits having sex with her friend’s 15-year-old son
- One mum shares how she lets her 15-year-old son have sex at home… is she right to let him?
- UPDATE: Detectives appeal for witnesses to come forward after 15-year-old stabbed in daylight at Peterborough recreation ground
- Teenager charged with attempted murder of 15-year-old at Peterborough recreation ground
- Hackney siege: 15 years on, key players recall two-week Graham Road hostage situation that ended with fatal shot
- Two teens dead, 17 injured after 15-year-old boy opens fire at Kentucky high school
- Father’s thanks for ‘amazing’ community effort to find missing 15-year-old girl
- Community Support Officers celebrate 15 years in Gwent
- Suffolk Cybersurvey reveals increase in number of 15-year-olds viewing pro-anorexia and self-harm sites online
- Suffolk Cybersurvey reveals alarming rise in 15-year-olds exposed to online dangers
- Man charged with rape says sexual activity with 15-year-old was consensual
- MPs back plans to end 15-year time limit on expats voting in British elections
- Police appeal after 15-year-old indecently assaulted in North Lanarkshire
- Fears grow for a 15-year-old after she disappeared on Saturday in York
- Man loses the feeling in both his legs after wearing FALSE TEETH for 15 years
- Former Nanny accused of burning and beating three toddlers as part of daily torture routine is sentenced to 15 years
- Married teacher, 53, denies having sex with 15-year-old pupil in her caravan after ‘grooming him for more than a year’
- First picture of 15-year-old yob finally jailed for stamping on child’s head in fight over a rugby ball
- First pictures of 15-year-old schoolboy who died after plunging 100ft down cliffs at Welsh beauty spot
- House prices are on course to DOUBLE in the next 15 years, official forecasters predict
- Man caged for 15 years for raping woman and abducting son could face more jail time as DPP seek to appeal sentence
- Tube bomb plotter Damon Smith jailed for 15 years for planting home-made explosive on a train
- Female teacher, 53, appears in court for ‘having sex with 15-year-old pupil in her caravan’ and offering to get him a heart tattoo
- Mum catches 44-year-old woman who posed as teenager on Facebook romping with 15-year-old son in his bedroom
- Met police officer charged with string of rape and sex assaults, including on a 15-year-old schoolgirl
- Come Dine With Me winner Lucy Haughey, who has sex with pal’s 15-year-old-son avoids jail
Youngsters optimistic about Vietnam’s outlook over next 15 years have 1172 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at February 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.