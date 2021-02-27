Y Ty highland commune through the gaze of Vietnamese actress

During the Lunar New Year ( Tet ) holiday in mid-Feb, Chieu Xuan with family and friends traveled to Y Ty Commune, Bat Xat District on a five -day- four -night trip.
Y Ty is famed among Vietnamese trekkers for its beauty at cloud level.
S unset in Choan Then Village, also known as Y Ty Park.
Located at an altitude of 2,000 meters above sea level, this is a cloud hunting destination for many nature lovers and photographers.
To tak e impressive photos, the actress chose a high angle to cover the scene below. Although a bit tired, Xuan said she fe lt happy and excited to admir e the natural beauty of Y Ty.
The weather during Tet was cloudy , with scattered sunshine and a verage temperature s of around 13 degrees Celsius , dropping to 3-5 degrees Celcius at night .
Xuan had to reach the Ngai Thau Thuong peak before the sun set to capture this moment.
“It was like a road to heaven. The sky and e arth were so close to my eyes , I had to stop and stare for a while before taking a photo,” she said.
Actress Chieu Xuan was impressed with rustic local life and friendly nature of Y Ty inhabitants .
Ha Nhi people follow a simple lifestyle, with the women highly s killful in sewing.
