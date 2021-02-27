Talk Vietnam

All About The Vietnam

by e.vnexpress.net Leave a Comment

Y Ty highland commune through the gaze of Vietnamese actress

During the Lunar New Year ( Tet ) holiday in mid-Feb, Chieu Xuan with family and friends traveled to Y Ty Commune, Bat Xat District on a five -day- four -night trip.

Y Ty is famed among Vietnamese trekkers for its beauty at cloud level.

S unset in Choan Then Village, also known as Y Ty Park.

Located at an altitude of 2,000 meters above sea level, this is a cloud hunting destination for many nature lovers and photographers.

To tak e impressive photos, the actress chose a high angle to cover the scene below. Although a bit tired, Xuan said she fe lt happy and excited to admir e the natural beauty of Y Ty.

The weather during Tet was cloudy , with scattered sunshine and a verage temperature s of around 13 degrees Celsius , dropping to 3-5 degrees Celcius at night .

Xuan had to reach the Ngai Thau Thuong peak before the sun set to capture this moment.

“It was like a road to heaven. The sky and e arth were so close to my eyes , I had to stop and stare for a while before taking a photo,” she said.

Members of the Ha Nhi ethnic community roof their homes in the dying light .

Actress Chieu Xuan was impressed with rustic local life and friendly nature of Y Ty inhabitants .

Ha Nhi people follow a simple lifestyle, with the women highly s killful in sewing.

A Ha Nhi woman carves a stick to the amusement of her son .

Adverse to the cold, Xuan suggested travelers wear white, red, or blue puffer jackets when taking photos to stand out against the wild backdrop . She also recommend ed using sneakers for easier mobility, instead of warm, but cumbersome boots .

Photo by Chieu Xuan, Kevin Nguyen

Y Ty highland commune through the gaze of Vietnamese actress have 387 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at February 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.