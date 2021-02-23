Won a deep blue Mercedes-Benz , a teardrop story of poor village girl

I met Mai Thu on a cold windy day at the beginning of Tân Sửu Spring (Lunar New Year) in the poor district of Tánh Linh in Bình Thuận Province.

It is a time when the porch is lit up by golden sunshine and the confetti in front sways in the wind, showing off its colours on the dry ground that looks like baked tiles.

With her eyes filled with joy, the charming young woman recalls her journey filled with difficulties she had to make to achieve her current success.

Here is her story:

“I still remember it. I used to be a very poor student with only VNĐ1 million (US$43.35) my mother finally borrowed from a pagoda after asking around at many places when I entered university.

I had only flip-flops to wear as a student, and they were so worn that they broke off at school, and I had to go home barefoot.

After I graduated as an accountant, I entered the phase where I had to look for a livelihood … Life sometimes brought difficulties that seemed just too difficult to bear.

Until one day I decided to apply for a job at C.T Group.

But in the beginning it was harder than I thought. I started in a lowly position as a new graduate and without experience, and it was very stressful.

I had to constantly remind myself to remember everything I saw, heard and did: I had to observe, pay close attention to everything around me, always ask questions and find out the answers to ensure my work went smoothly and efficiently, and commit everything to memory.

Gradually I began to find my work interesting, I knew what I was doing, what I needed to do, and how much effort I had to put in to complete a certain task.

I began to fall in love with my work, understood my teammates better and knew the board of directors’ directions, which enabled me to keep pace.

I lived and worked like that and today I have almost everything I dreamt about: an apartment of nearly 70sq.m in the I-Home area, a nearly 1000sq.m house for my parents in the countryside that is always full of laughter from my loved ones who bore hardships for my sake and houses and steady jobs for my brothers and sisters.

At the end of 2019 my division was awarded a Tết bonus of more than VNĐ1.5 billion ($65,152), and I spent more than VNĐ500 million from that to financially support colleagues’ further studies.

Mai Thu with her car, a reward for her relentless efforts.

Just before this New Year I shed tears of joy after being named Excellent Employee of 2020 and gifted a Mercedes car.

I felt so much luckier than my friends. Things got even better when I registered the car urgently so that I could drive it to my hometown before Tết, and got allotted the lucky number 88 2 33.

To achieve the success I have, I think I have been strong and resilient when faced with difficulties because I always think that a challenge comes with an opportunity. And I always grasp that opportunity.

I always have faith in myself and I believe I can ‘do it,’ and C.T Group has made sure my belief grows day after day.

For me C.T Group is a world that helps nurture big dreams. I have been writing happy music notes for myself with this indelible belief.

And only C.T Group can help me fly high and far.

I am very proud that I am a member of C.T Group, which has helped me become strong and brave and made my life more prosperous and happier than I had dared to dream.”

Thu might have wanted to say a lot more, but I wanted her to drive around her hometown in the dark blue Mercedes parked under the confetti.

I asked her, “How many people received awards last time?”

Thu said, “Four individuals and one group were awarded Mercedes cars, but my car has the most beautiful colour.”

When I asked her about a boyfriend, she blushed and laughed.

Perhaps that is the next goal for this dynamic young lady.