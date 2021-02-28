Volunteer doctors care for needy mountainous people

This 22nd free medical program of the AVD provided 1,256 locals with heart disease screening and checkups for other common diseases. In the program, locals were given blood tests, electrocardiogram and ultrasound practices, etc., and provided with free medicines to treat common diseases.

Apart from the medical examination, the AVD also presented 170 gifts to needy people and national contributors. At the same time, the “Books for students” program of the AVD was held, giving away 250 gifts for students and handed over a large volume of textbooks and storybooks, worth VND 26.11 million, to the library of the Secondary School of Pa Thom. Furthermore, the AVD showed students how to brush their teeth and wash their hands to prevent getting infected by common diseases.

Pa Thom is a mountainous commune which borders Laos along the 27km of borderline. The commune has 1,300 needy households; therefore, a lot of people have yet to pay due attention to their health conditions. The free medical examination program of the AVD this time has helped raise locals’ awareness of health and prevention of common diseases, serving as a deed of “La lanh dum la rach” (the good leaves cover worn-out leaves), a precious tradition of the Vietnamese people.

Translated by Huu Duong