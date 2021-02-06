Nation Vo Van Thuong, Tran Tuan Anh hold posts in PCC The Saigon Times Saturday, Feb 6, 2021,18:38 (GMT+7) Vo Van Thuong, Tran Tuan Anh hold posts in PCCThe Saigon Times Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong hands over the decision to Vo Van Thuong, assigning him as standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat HCMC – The Politburo on February 6 assigned Vo Van Thuong, head of the Party Central Committee’s (PCC’s) Commission for Propagation and Education, as standing member of the PCC’s Secretariat, and Tran Tuan Anh, Minister of Industry and Trade, as chairman of the PCC’s Economic Commission. Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong handed over the decisions and presented flowers to Thuong and Anh, the local media reported. On behalf of the two officials, Thuong thanked Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and the Politburo for their trust and assigning the Party’s very important tasks to them at the start of a new development period of the country. This is a great honor and heavy responsibility as the Party and people are expecting solid development steps of the Party and the country after the success of the 13th National Party… Read full this story

Vo Van Thuong, Tran Tuan Anh hold posts in PCC have 327 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at February 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.