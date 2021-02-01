Corporate VNR moots merging Hanoi and Saigon Railway Transport JSCs The Saigon Times Monday, Feb 1, 2021,12:56 (GMT+7) VNR moots merging Hanoi and Saigon Railway Transport JSCs The Saigon Times Passengers board a train. The Vietnam Railway Corporation has proposed merging the Hanoi and Saigon Railway Transport JSCs – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) has proposed merging the Hanoi and Saigon Railway Transport JSCs to reduce costs. VNR Chairman Vu Anh Minh said the corporation had submitted the restructuring plan to the competent agencies, the local media reported. Both the Hanoi and Saigon Railway Transport JSCs are operating passenger and cargo transport segments, leading to unfair competition and high operation costs. For example, the Saigon Railway Transport JSC has staff at 50 stations and so does the Hanoi Railway Transport JSC, causing wastefulness in terms of costs and human resources. Under the restructuring plan, five locomotive factories will be merged into two to reduce costs over materials and manpower. With the plan, there is no need to auction assets and end contracts with employees. According to Minh, in 2020, Covid-19 and storms in the central region prompted the number of railway passengers to tumble. VNR earned a revenue of… Read full this story

