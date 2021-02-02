Talk Vietnam

All About The Vietnam

You are here: Home / Vingroup reports net revenue of $4.8 billion in 2020

Vingroup reports net revenue of $4.8 billion in 2020

by www.vir.com.vn Leave a Comment

Vingroup has been making headways in vehicle sales and mobile phones According to the accumulated financial report for the fourth quarter of 2020 of Vingroup, the group acquired VND35.81 trillion($1.56 billion) in accumulated net revenue, down 4 per cent on-year. The group acquired VND4.38 trillion ($190.43 million) in net profit in 2020, equaling 88 per cent of its initial expectation. The group’s gross profit in decreased in almost all sectors due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, the revenue from the tourism and amusement sectors in the final quarter decreased by 40 per cent to VND1.05 trillion ($45.65 million). The financial revenue increased by 36 per cent on-year thanks to handing over some investment projects. However, there was still growth in the real estate sector. Notably, in the final quarter of last year, Vingroup earned VND22.15 trillion ($963 million) from this sector, up 47 per cent on year. For the whole year 2020, the group’s net revenue declined by 15 per cent on-year to VND110.46 trillion ($4.8 billion). Its pre-tax profit was VND13.96 trillion ($606.96 million) while its after-tax profit was VND4.38 trillion ($190.43 million), dropping 11 and 43 per cent, respectively. The group had yet to… Read full this story

Vingroup reports net revenue of $4.8 billion in 2020 have 202 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at February 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.