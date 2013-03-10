PANO – The Youth Organization of Military Telecommunications Corporation (Viettel) started the construction of the “VND 100,000 house” for Dang Thị Bich Diep, a needy member of Viettel’s youth branch in Quang Ninh province on March 9th. The house is built in quarter 6, Yet Kieu precinct, at a cost of VND 80 million raised by youths in the unit for needy members. Reportedly, last year, the Viettel Youth organization collected around VND2 billion and built 17 houses for its needy members. This year, the unit planned to build from 20 to 25 houses. Translated by Tran Hoai

Viettel's youths build house for the needy have 204 words, post on at March 10, 2013. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.