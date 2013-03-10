Viettel’s youths build house for the needy

PANO – The Youth Organization of Military Telecommunications Corporation (Viettel) started the construction of the “VND 100,000 house” for Dang Thị Bich Diep, a needy member of Viettel’s youth branch in Quang Ninh province on March 9th. The house is built in quarter 6, Yet Kieu precinct, at a cost of VND 80 million raised by youths in the unit for needy members. Reportedly, last year, the Viettel Youth organization collected around VND2 billion and built 17 houses for its needy members. This year, the unit planned to build from 20 to 25 houses. Translated by Tran Hoai
