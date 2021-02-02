Nation Vietnam’s locally-infected Covid-19 cases jump by 30 The Saigon Times Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021,20:03 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s locally-infected Covid-19 cases jump by 30The Saigon Times Medical workers conduct Covid-19 tests. The Ministry of Health has confirmed 30 locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Gia Lai and Hanoi – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed 30 locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Gia Lai and Hanoi City tonight, February 2. The eight latest Covid-19 cases reported in Quang Ninh Province were linked to Poyun Company in Hai Duong Province and Quang Ninh-based Van Don International Airport. The 18 other Covid-19 patients in Hai Duong Province were related to the Chi Linh coronavirus hotspot, while the three latest Covid-19 patients in Gia Lai Province were also linked to the hotspot. Another Covid-19 case, a 51-year-old man residing in Cau Giay District in Hanoi City, had close contact with a Covid-19 patient linked to the Chi Linh hotspot in Hai Duong Province. Speaking at an online meeting this afternoon, February 2, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that Gia Lai Province’s process for Covid-19 infection prevention and control was slow. As such, the ministry will dispatch workers from HCMC… Read full this story

