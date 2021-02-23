Vietnamese airlines no longer use Boeing 777: CAAV

The authority gave the information after the US plane manufacturer Boeing recommended grounding all 128 Boeing 777 around the world following an engine fire on a B777 United Airlines flight.
A leader of the CAAV said that currently, no country in the world has banned the B777 and neither has Vietnam, but due to the Boeing’s recommendation, no flight using the aircraft type has flown across the Vietnamese airspace. Meanwhile, no Vietnamese airline has signed any contract to hire or buy B777, added the official.
On February 22, Boeing affirmed that all 128 B77 airplanes powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines have been removed from service.
United Flight 328, bound for Honolulu in Hawaii with 231 people aboard, reported trouble on February 21 shortly after taking off from Denver. The plane landed safely and no passengers were injured.
Source: VNA
