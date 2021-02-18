Vietnam to play Asian World Cup qualifiers in June

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers for the Asian region have been delayed until June 2021 due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, said Le Hoai Anh, VFF general secretary, after attending a virtual conference held recently by the AFC.

With the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic still causing great disruption globally, the VFF supports the best plan to ensure the safety for all people, said Anh, adding that the federation will help the Vietnamese national team to prepare for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in June.

During the virtual conference, the football federations of Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia expressed their support for moving the regional World Cup qualifiers from March to June to contribute to the COVID-19 fight.

The AFC are set to unveil the host country for the remaining matches of Group G on March 15.

Vietnam are in Group G together with Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates. They are scheduled to take on Indonesia on June 7, Malaysia on June 11, and the United Arab Emirates on June 15 in the remaining group matches set to be played in a single location.