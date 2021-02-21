Vietnam records 15 new Covid-19 community transmissions in Hai Duong

Of the patients tagged 2369 to 2383, 14 cases are from Kim Lien Commune, Kim Thanh District, and one from Nam Tan Commune, Nam Sach District.

All of them had been quarantined before being found positive for the coronavirus, and are being treated at the field hospitals in Hai Duong.

From Jan. 28 to Feb. 21, Vietnam has confirmed 791 community transmissions in 13 localities, of which Hai Duong is the biggest hotspot with 611 cases, followed by Quang Ninh (60), HCMC (36), and Hanoi (35).

The nation’s tally has gone up to 2,383 to date. On Sunday, 90 patients in Hai Duong and three in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai have reportedly recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 1,720. The death toll remains at 35.

Most of the active cases are in stable conditions, in which 163 have tested negative for the virus at least once.

The total number of people in quarantine is over 123,000, of which 600 in hospital and the rest is either in quarantine centers or at home.

On Sunday, HCMC Health Department has requested hospitals and clinics to test all of their medical staff for Covid-19 before March 10.

Covid-19 has infected over 111 million people globally and took the lives of more than 2.4 million.