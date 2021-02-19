According to Tran Anh Tuan, chairman of the center and President of the Vietnamese Association in Poland, Lotus is one of more than 6,000 COVID-19 vaccination locations in the country.
|The Lotus Medical Centre has been vaccinating people aged 70 or above since January 27.
To obtain a license, the center underwent tests on epidemiology, the qualifications of doctors and nurses, and COVID-19 information access and processing, he added.
The Polish Government has provided the center with free doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
Lotus has closely coordinated with the Vietnamese Association in Poland to help thousands of Vietnamese and local residents with testing, while giving them pandemic prevention and control advice, Tuan said.
The center has been vaccinating people aged 70 or above since January 27.
Source: VNA
- Barnabas Health Medical Group, Jersey City Medical Center add primary care hub
- Measles outbreaks prompts vaccination reminder for U.S. travelers
- Study: MMR vaccine does not increase risk for autism
- Obituaries: 02-15-19
- Massachusetts DPH: Flu vaccine matches strains here
- Vaccine exemptions on the rise in Hawaii
- Obituaries: 04-16-19
- Big Isle not immune to growing number of vaccination exemptions
- Obituaries 04-06-19
- Forcing Measles Vaccines Creates a Climate of Fear
- Panel endorses bill to end most vaccine exemptions for Maine schoolchildren
- Hundreds pack hearing on bill to end most exemptions for kids’ vaccinations
Vietnam-Poland medical center begins COVID-19 vaccinations have 210 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at February 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.