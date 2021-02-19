Vietnam-Poland medical center begins COVID-19 vaccinations

According to Tran Anh Tuan, chairman of the center and President of the Vietnamese Association in Poland, Lotus is one of more than 6,000 COVID-19 vaccination locations in the country.

The Lotus Medical Centre has been vaccinating people aged 70 or above since January 27.

To obtain a license, the center underwent tests on epidemiology, the qualifications of doctors and nurses, and COVID-19 information access and processing, he added.

The Polish Government has provided the center with free doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Lotus has closely coordinated with the Vietnamese Association in Poland to help thousands of Vietnamese and local residents with testing, while giving them pandemic prevention and control advice, Tuan said.

The center has been vaccinating people aged 70 or above since January 27.

Source: VNA